you-might-want-to-preorder-the-new-fujifilm-x-e5-while-you-still-can

Every time Fujifilm announces a new camera, it’s as if an entire corner of the internet pauses for a digital town square crier to walk through ringing a bell, announcing it like the birth of a royal child. People go absolutely nuts for new Fujifilms, almost every time.

Fujifilm has jumped the price quite a bit higher than the X-E4, though, which retailed for $850 as a body only or $1,050 with a 27mm lens. The X-E5 retails for (are you ready?) $1,699 as a body only and $1,899 with a 23mm lens.

I’d have thought that might depress consumer demand, but given how preorders of the X-E5 have been seemingly selling out since Fujifilm announced it on June 12, it looks like buyers are going for it like anchovy pizzas dropped into a shark tank.

The X-E5 is not even on Amazon yet, and there’s no way to currently place a preorder for one on Best Buy or Fujifilm’s own website. Judging from social media and Reddit posts of the past few days, I’m seeing people saying just last Friday that they’d successfully placed preorders at Best Buy.

Now that there’s no way to push through a preorder on Best Buy, only a “Notify Me” button to sign up for alerts for when they restock, I’d make a very safe bet that Best Buy has run through their allotment. It’s a similar story at Fujifilm’s own store.

rear of the x-e5 – credit: Fujifilm

Both black and silver X-E5s, as body-only kits or bundled with the 23mm lens, are unavailable. Coupling with the intense online discussion surrounding the X-E5 since Fujifilm announced it on June 12, that tells me that the pent-up demand is rifling through the pre-launch stock.

If you want to make sure you have one set aside for you when it goes on sale and preorders begin shipping out on August 28, grab one quickly. I expect these to start selling out at more retailers, given the disappearing stock of the past few days.

You can pick one up (at least as of when we hit this article’s publish button) at B&H Photo Video, Adorama, and Moment in either black or silver, as a body alone for $1,699 or bundled with a 23mm lens for $1,899.