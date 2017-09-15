You Need to Check Out Our Classic Horror Film Fest, the Ghibli Catbus, ‘Broad City,’ and So Much More This Weekend

Looking for some stuff to catch up on this weekend? Whether it’s TV, movies, books, or anything in between—VICE has you covered. Read on for our staff recommendations on what to take in during your downtime:

WE CURATED A SHORT FILM FESTIVAL WITH JOKO ANWAR

So this weekend VICE’s Indonesia office is hosting a film festival with the great people at Rapi Films and Kinosaurus of some of the best cult classics Indonesia has to offer. The event, which starts on Saturday at 16:00 is in celebration of Joko Anwar’s new reboot of the horror classic Pengabdi Setan. Stop by to watch remastered cuts of Pengabdi Setan, Ratu Ilmu Hitam, and Sundel Bolong, and the original cut of the martial arts spectacular Jaka Sembung.

Videos by VICE

We’ll also be premiering our own documentary on what we think is the golden age of Indonesian cinema as part of our VICE Guide to Film series. Oh, and Joko Anwar is going to be there for a Q&A about his new film.

Read: Joko Anwar Talks About Rebooting the Scariest Movie He’s Ever Seen

Look, I get it. These movies are old. They’re a bit cheesy and the special effects can’t hold up to today’s CGI-fueled blockbusters. But that’s not the point. These movies launched the careers of stars like Suzzanna and Barry Prima and they were wildly creative exercises in filmmaking. These movies were meant to be taken seriously back when they were first released,

I personally believe the era, in general, and these films, specifically, can teach us a lot about empathy. Plus, it’s going to be a lot of fun. There will be laughs. There will be screams. Watching campy films is a collective thing anyway. It’s a lot more fun to all scream at the same time. It’s horror but nothing disturbing. It’s going to be intellectual, too—since I’m moderating, hahaha… —Rizky Rahadianto

CATCH THE STUDIO GHIBLI EXHIBITION BEFORE IT’S GONE

That’s me in the Catbus.

It’s the last weekend to see the amazing Ghibli Exhibition at Pacific Place. This expo is the biggest collection of Studio Ghibli stuff outside Japan and it’s a must-see even if you’re only a minor fan of Ghibli’s work (but come on, what’s not to like?) There’s a life-sized Catbus, a giant furry Totoro, the shop from Kiki’s Delivery Service, and so much more. Need some inspiration? Check out this amazing super-cut of Ghibli’s best films. —Yudhistira Agato

LISTEN TO OSCAR LOLANG’S ‘SHOW AND TELL’

Oscar Lolang is a student at UNPAD, so he’s definitely a Jatinangor boy. He’s a newcomer in Indonesia’s folky music scene. But what makes him different is that his songs don’t talk about the frikkin rain, the sunset, or the sun. Instead he talks about Papua. His style instantly reminds me of Bob Dylan. So, if you want to see an Indonesian Bob Dylan… well, of course there’s already Iwan Fals, but if you want to see an Indonesian Bob Dylan from the indie scene, then you need to check out Oscar Lolang. He’s got great voice too. Just listen all that vibrato. I heard his debut LP will be out today, but I’m actually more excited to see him live. He’s having a show tonight (Friday) at Toko Misteri, 7 p.m. — Ananda Badudu

FALL IN LOVE WITH ABBI AND ILANA ALL OVER AGAIN

Broad City is just pure joy. It’s the wildest and strangest thing to ever grace my laptop screen. And, for a while, there was nothing else like it. That was until, drum roll please, season four. It’s back! “Yaaaaaaaaas queen!”

All your favorites are still here. The trailer has all the poop jokes, the self-depreciation, the bizarre use of political slogans that we’ve all come to love. Sure, for some, Broad City might be a bit too crude. But, for me, it’s the kind of show that lifts the romanticism of “making it in the big city,” and downs it in some hilarious reality. And there’s no better time to jump on the Broad City train than now. The season four opener was a flashback to when Abbi and Ilana first met. Watch it and then do yourself a favor and load up the rest of the series. You’ll (gladly) spend the entire weekend inside. —Yudistira Dilianzia

READ MANIFESTO FLORA BY CYNTHA HARIADI

I have to admit it. I’m a sucker for pretty books. So I was so happy to get my hands on Cyntha Hariadi’s well-designed compilation of short stories. I mean, look at the cover illustration. The colors. The typeset! Cyntha Hariadi’s first book, the anthology of poems titled Ibu Mendulang Anak Berlari, won third place in the 2015 Jakarta Arts Council Poetry Manuscript Competition, and was shortlisted for the 2016 Kusala Sastra Khatulistiwa 2016.

I only started reading her second book, but so far it’s a lot of fun. It’s all very playful and messy, and her characters may give you a pinch of shock. If you need a more authoritative take on this, here’s what the poet and essayist Mikael Johani told me about the book: “I love it. I feel like reading a more compassionate Budi Darma, or a crazier Clara Ng. Or a perkier Lorrie Moore, in attempts to conceal her deeper darker sorrow. Or, I feel like reading Cyntha Hariadi the poet, without the cages that is Indonesian poetry.” Just buy it already. — Syarafina Vidyadhana