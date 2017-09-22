You Need to Watch ‘Claws,’ Go Camping at RRRec Fest, Visit the New POST, and So Much More This Weekend

Looking for some stuff to catch up on this weekend? Whether it’s TV, movies, books, or anything in between—VICE has you covered. Read on for our staff recommendations on what to take in during your downtime:

ENJOY THE ‘GREAT OUTDOORS’ AT RRREC FEST

Go ahead and try to name a combination better than fresh air and music. I’ll wait…

Live music is always great, but sometimes this city can be a bit much. Concerts are always in the same place, and all of them are prone to massive traffic jams, long queues, and the same old, same old. Boring.

The crew at RRec Fest in the Valley shares our frustrations. That’s why the music festival will take place, for the fourth year running, at the Tanakita Camping Ground, Sukabumi, West Jakarta, this weekend.

RRRec Fest mixes live performances with film arts, and theatre. It’s a load of fun and it’s even kid-friendly, so if you have some young ones, bring `em along. Last year, RRRec Fest featured a performance by the legendary kasidah group Nasida Ria. This year, we have Mondo Gascoro, Goodnight Electric, Frau, Oscar Lolang, Medium Rare, and Diskoria all performing under the pine trees. For more info, check out this link. —Regan Reuben

LAUGH A LITTLE WITH CLAWS

If you’re laundering drug money, you better keep an eye on that manicure, girl. Claws tells the story of the seemingly unlikely friendship between five manicurists at a nail salon in South Florida—one of front businesses owned by the local drug lord Uncle Daddy aka Clay Husser (played by Breaking Bad‘s DEA agent Dean Norris).

The last American TV show centering female badassery in the male-dominated drug criminal world was Weeds, eight seasons of which I binge-watched in the span of one hot Seattle summer. But Claws‘ star is no pampered upper-middle housewife like Nancy Botwin, though. Desna Simms, the owner of Nail Artisans, dreams of opening a bigger and better—most importantly, legitimate—nail salon. But her American Dream gets further out of reach when she finds herself in a series of sticky situations with the Husser family.

Narcos is great, but sometimes I just want to laugh a little. Plus, the color palette in Claws is similar to Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers, DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” music video, and Rihanna’s Instagram. So yeah, I’m hooked. — Alia Marsha

SEE A REUNION WITH A PURPOSE AT “RE:EMERGENCE”

“re:emergence” is more than a reunion party of artists from the biennale Bandung New Emergence (BNE) show. This show has a very specific challenge: to make their “artistic memories” material. It’s not easy to turn your memories into concrete works of art, but this crew somehow pulls it off. See the details here.—Ananda Badudu

RELAX WITH DANILLA’S NEW ALBUM LINTASAN WAKTU

The long awaited second album is finally out. Lintasan Waktu has everything people expect of a, well, second album: the songs that are more honest and the arrangements more exploratory. The important thing though is that this album is the one where Danilla takes a bigger role in songwriting than she did in her debut Telisik. Her latest is an example of indie music that fits in anywhere. You wouldn’t feel uneasy if you played this song in a car with your family. They might even become as chill as the song. —Ananda Badudu

SMASH THE PATRIARCHY WITH JALANG COLLECTIVE

If you’re dying to go on a weekend getaway from the patriarchy, I’m nXt like the other girls might be just what you need. The event is organized by Jalang, a collective of girls, for everyone who does not identify as a straight cis male. There will be poetry readings and music performances. But even better yet, there will be discussions about topics like creating as women and the Millennial dating culture (but you know everyone will end up talking trash about sexism anyways, so it’s basically gonna be a tea party). The event starts at 5 p.m. at Mondo By The Rooftop in Fatmawati. People of all genders are welcome! —Katyusha Methanisa

LISTEN AS TEN WRITERS SHARE NEVER-BEFORE SEEN EXCERPTS OF THEIR WORK AT THE NEW POST

It’s no secret that we’re fans of the people behind POST. This book store is right next to our office, and we’ve interviewed people connected with the shop for a bunch of stories. Tomorrow, POST will reopen for the first time since renovating the place and to celebrate the occasion, the shop’s owners invited ten writers to read excerpts of their work that have never seen the light of day. Like any POST event, this one will be warm and intimate (seriously, it will be warm—Pasar Santa gets HOT). The readings start at 4 p.m. but I suggest you come early to buy new books and personally urge Gratiagusti Chananya Rompas, Yusi Avianto Pareanom, and Sabda Armandio Alif to publish their next stuff ASAP. —Syarafina Vidyadhana