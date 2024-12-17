Protein Powder Is Kind of a Scam Unless You’re a Bodybuilder

Most people don’t need the massive influx of protein provided by protein powders. Unless you’re really trying to bulk up to become a muscle monster whose lats are so big that you have a hard time wiping your own butt, you probably don’t need to put a whole scoop of protein powder in your morning breakfast smoothie. In fact, you probably don’t need any protein powder at all.

The New York Times looked into the general concept of protein powders and whether or not they are even necessary. After speaking to several health experts, their findings suggest that while protein is vital for your immune system, bone health, and muscle growth, most Americans get enough of it from the foods they eat every day. Foods like fish, beans, nuts, eggs, chicken, and red meat provide more than enough protein for the average human.

So, adding 20 to 30 grams of it in the form of a powder isn’t doing much for your overall health and fitness. Federal guidelines recommend a general rule of 0.36 g of protein per pound of body weight a day for adults 19 years old and over. That means if you’re a 150-pound adult, you only need about 54g of protein.

Older adults are encouraged to eat around 50% more protein than recommended. Those who are pregnant and breastfeeding, or those who are doing some major strength and endurance training, are encouraged to figure out how much protein they should consume according to the federal guideline above, and then double it. Protein powders are also highly recommended for people with reduced appetites like cancer patients.

Is Protein Powder Really Worth It?

Protein powders have their benefit but are also riddled with downsides. These powders are considered dietary supplements, which means that they aren’t very well regulated by the federal government. Some powders may contain dangerous heavy metals while others may straight up be lying on their labels about how much protein and other nutrients they contain.

While you’re probably taking them for some kind of health benefit, a lot of them are filled with sugars, emulsifiers, artificial sweeteners, and various other highly processed ingredients that can contribute to a wide range of health issues including cancers and cardiovascular disease.

If you’re going to be consuming protein powders with any degree of regularity, all the research seems to suggest that whey protein is the way to go. Mostly because it’s the most well-researched option available on the market. But that’s only if you meet any of the criteria listed above. If you’re just an average person who isn’t battling cancer or is pregnant or is trying to become as big as The Hulk without all of that pesky radiation exposure, as long as you’re eating a well-balanced diet you should be fine.