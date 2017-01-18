You Really Need to See This Jeison Murillo Bicycle Kick

We’ve all tried them. Few of us have made them. Even fewer during a game, let alone a competitive match, and fewer still having not first chested the ball up into that perfect position, just above your head (like this). Enter Inter Milan’s 24-year-old Colombian center back Jeison Murillo. During Tuesday night’s Copa Italia match against Bologna, standing just beside the penalty spot with his back to goal, dude found a corner kick with his right foot well overhead and hit it cleanly into the net. Inter went on to win 3-2.



Well done, Jeison! He was even nice enough to post a few more angles on his Instagram. If only his taste in music was as good as his goal.