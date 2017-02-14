You Should Be Making Your Meatballs with Bison

That’s a spicy a-meatball-a! But how could we spice your meatballs up more?

Should we ask a mustachioed Italian, a chili pepper obsessive, or one of the hosts of Epic Meal Time? Nope. This time we’re actually going to head to Canada to get a recipe that’s distinctly Mexican.

At Rostizado in Edmonton, these albondigas—yep, meatballs—start with ground bison. A little bit sweeter than its cow-sourced counterpart, bison meat is also low-fat, free of growth hormones, and typically grass-fed. It’s good stuff, and if you’ve never cooked with it before, the best way to give it a shot is in this simple dish.

Get ready to get handsy with some balls. Combine the bison with ground pork, chipotle powder, toasted rice, Mexican oregano, garlic, and onion, bake your balls to browned perfection, and then simmer them in a simple tomato sauce. Ta-da.

And yes, they will be spicy. If you’re not getting a little bit of heartburn, what’s the point?