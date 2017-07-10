Make These Boozy Lucky Charm Ice Cream Sandwiches

Disclaimer: There’s nothing wrong with the classic ice cream sandwich as-is.

It’s a perfect concept. Two chewy cookies envelop a filling of sweet, creamy, slowly melting ice cream, enabling one to make frozen desserts into finger food. And, like pizza, it’s hard to fuck up, and price doesn’t necessarily correlate with level of enjoyment. A cheap Neapolitan sando from the corner store can taste just as delicious as an artisan version with fresh-baked cookies from the new creamery on the block.

That being said, there is one way to improve upon the almighty ice cream sandwich—for the grown-ups, anyway: add booze. Oh yeah, and breakfast cereal.

Vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookies definitely have their merits—hell, they’re eternal in our dessert vernacular. But sometimes you need a little something extra. Maybe some whiskey. Maybe some artificially colored dehydrated marshmallows. And maybe both at once.

When New Yorkers have a craving for this particular type of edible genius, all they have to do is track down the beloved Coolhaus truck. But the rest of us will have to make them ourselves. Not that that’s a bad thing—it might just mean that we get warm cookies. And if you have an ice cream maker, this recipe is a lot less time-consuming than you’d think.

MAKE IT: Whiskey Lucky Charms Ice Cream Sandwiches

Is that the jingle of an ice cream truck in the distance? Maybe. But you don’t need Mister Swirly anymore. Love the guy, but he isn’t gonna put whiskey in your double chocolate dip.

