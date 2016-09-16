You Should Probably Definitely Go See Aurora in NYC This November

​We’ve been banging on about Aurora since early last year​, bewitched by her soaring synth-pop, a crush further cemented when we saw her live—a curious collusion of confidence and youthful shyness; her vocals crystalline, her movements fluid one moment, disjointed the next. She seemed to be contorting to the music almost without full knowledge of what happening. Possessed! By the best ghost! It was pretty mesmerizing.

Since then the 20 year old singer’s really exploded, accruing more YouTube plays than the population of England. Read more about that in our interview with her here.​

This fall she’s playing her biggest NYC show to date—which we’re excited to co-present. Alongside oddball indie-pop kid Dan Croll,​the pair play Webster Hall on November 3. Get in there now before she’s playing arenas and buy tickets here.​

