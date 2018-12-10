You Should Probably Quit Your Job and Join The Weed Industry Now

It’s been just shy of two months since recreational cannabis became legal in Canada, but early data shows the sector is big, and the jobs pay relatively well.



According to a Statistics Canada labour report, the number of weed-related jobs in Canada was 10,400 in November, up 266 percent from November 2017. More than half of those jobs related to the agriculture industry, as well as educational services, health care, and retail, according to the report.

These jobs pay $29.58 an hour on average, compared to the national average of $27 an hour. The majority of the jobs (83 percent) are in the private sector, and the majority of employees (79 percent) are men.

The report also notes that Ontario has the highest concentration of jobs—5,700—because it has the highest concentration of licensed producers.

A Google revealed some of the cannabis jobs currently posted online (salaries provided where available):

Ontario Cannabis store: manager of financial controls and compliance

Spyder Cannabis: vice president corporate development, $60,000-$90,000

National Access Cannabis: retail project manager

Durham College: instructional designer, cannabis

Hiku Brands: head of content

BC Liquor Distribution Branch: quality assurance manager, $61,665.45 – $70,367.02 annually

TIPS Personnel: cannabis warehouse position, $15 an hour

