You Want Some Slick New Indie Games? Top Hat Studios’ Indie Showcase Has You Covered With Some New Must-Plays

Indie Showcases are terrible for my wallet, my free time, and everything else. But, they’re also one of the greatest gifts I could have ever asked for. Getting to see all of the Indie goodness that is about to grace our screens is exciting, and Top Hat Studios has been knocking it out of the park lately. From Steamdolls to Labyrinth of the Demon King, there was a smorgasbord of games that got announced on April 22, and I’m here to help you parse through it all. Some of these games are already out, and some of them have finally gotten a release window. Regardless, there are far too many amazing games coming out, and my wallet is about to suffer.

Screenshot: Casper Croes/Top Hat Studios, Inc.

My Wallet Is in Danger, but I Couldn’t Be Happier. Top Hat Studios Shows Off Plenty of Indie Bangers

I think the most shocking part of the Top Hat Studios Showcase was the diversity in the game selection. It doesn’t matter if there’s an Anime-Girl UWU Wii Party Battle Tank-inspired game, or something that looks like a ’90s PS1 horror game. It’s all here, and it’s all available for you to watch at your convenience.

Videos by VICE

Play video Video via Top Hat Studios on YouTube Video via Top Hat Studios on YouTube

If you’re hoping to check out all of the games listed below, be sure you’ve set an hour off to the side. That’s right; it’s a non-stop barrage of Top Hat Studios-presented Indie Game Goodness, but I’ve gone ahead and wrapped it all up nice for you below. Each of these games contains a quick link to their Steam page, so you can throw them all onto your Wishlist as soon as possible.

indie for in-me

Oh, and we also can’t forget that the showcase ended on a tease of something new from Kyle Thompson, the creator of Crypt Custodian. As well as the announcement of a physical edition for diehard collectors. While I can’t tell you what games you should be watching in the Top Hat Studios showcase, I’ll say this much: Silly Polly Beast goes incredibly hard already, and it can only get better from here.