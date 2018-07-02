You Were Right: ‘Hollow Knight’ Is Incredible

For the last year, you’ve been sending us emails, tweets, DMs, and texts telling us over and over again two important facts: 1. Hollow Knight is very, very good. 2. It is exactly our type of video game. And in response, over and over again, we’ve done two things: 1. Thanked you politely for your perspectives. 2. Found excuses to ignore the game until it released on Switch.

Well. consider this episode of Waypoint Radio to be an apology. We’re sorry. You were right. We were wrong. (Except that we were also sort of right, because Hollow Knight is the perfect game to play on Switch.) In any case, click play below to listen to Patrick and I dig into everything we love about this game, and hang around to hear us discuss the E3 Game Critics award winners, dig into the Cyberpunk 2077 demo audio leak, and take a question about how games can prompt deep conversations with loved ones.

Videos by VICE

Games Discussed: Hollow Knight, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Anthem, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Wargroove, Witchmarsh, Fortnite, Tetris Effect, Dreams, Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!