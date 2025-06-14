You Won’t Believe How Much This Life-Sized Labubu Doll Just Sold For

The Labubu craze has reached new heights. On June 10, Yongle Auction held the first-ever Labubu art auction, which “brought together many first-generation Labubu art works with great collection value,” the auction house said in a statement.

The top sale from the lot went to a four-foot tall, mint colored Labubu doll. The one-of-a-kind, life-size toy fetched 1,242 million yuan, which is about $172,000. That price is the highest one ever for a Labubu item.

A five-foot tall brown Labubu doll was the second-highest sale from the lot. It was purchased for 943,000 yuan, which is more than $131,000.

Rounding out the top five sales were three sets: a hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil set of three Labubu dolls, five co-branded pieces, and two dolls sold as part of the preserved flowers series.

More than 100 collectors were on site for the auction, with upwards of 1,000 others participating in online bidding.

Every piece in the 48-item lot sold, bringing in 3.7 million yuan, which is approximately $517,000.

Auction House Speaks Out After Labubu Success

“The fierce bidding by many new and old collectors on the spot confirmed the strong momentum of trendy art in the auction market,” Yongle Auction said. “The successful holding of this special event not only injected new vitality into the art market, but also built a more professional trendy art exchange platform for collectors.”

The auction house promised that it will continue to pursue Labubu items for auction as it works to “provide collectors with more diversified collection options.”

The Labubu special session was one of 13 held during the Yongle 2025 Spring Auction. Overall, the event brought in 280 million yuan, which is nearly $39,000,000.

Labubu was created by artist Kasing Lung in 2015. A decade later, the toys have became a must-have accessory. It’s one that’s beloved by celebrities including Lisa, Kim Kardashian, and Simone Biles.

Sold in a blind box, Labubu is described on its website as a small monster who is “kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite.”