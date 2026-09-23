You Won’t Believe How Much Will Ferrell’s Fake Balls in ‘Step Brothers’ Cost to Make

If there’s one moment from 2008’s Step Brothers that’s forever etched into all of our brains, it’s Will Ferrell whipping out his balls and plopping them onto John C. Reilly’s drum set. “John Bonham’s playing ‘Moby Dick’ for real,” he shouts as he smears his testicles back and forth on one of the batter heads.

If you haven’t seen it, feel free to check out the NSFW clip below and let the etching begin.

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Fun fact about those big ol’ nuts you just inspected: They’re actually prosthetic. And in case you were wondering, they weren’t based on Ferrell’s own testicles. “However, Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis allowed his balls to be examined for the prosthetic balls to be made,” Ferrell joked during a 2014 Reddit AMA.

On top of that, Ferrell revealed that the fake nutsack you see in the movie cost a whopping $10,000 to make. That comes out to more than $16,000 in today’s money. And that’s almost certainly why Ferrell has them safely stored inside of a trophy case in his home at this point.

Yeah, he hung onto the phony balls and refers to them as one of his treasured keepsakes.

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Those Balls in ‘Step Brothers’ Were Prosthetic, and They Cost $10,000

While being interviewed by The Ringer in 2018, property master Scott Maginnis recalled Ferrell coming up to him after production wrapped and asking if he could take the custom-made testicles.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m not gonna say no. I’m not gonna even ask why,’” Maginnis remembered. “I will often bring those out at dinner parties that we host,” Ferrell was quoted as saying in that same retrospective.

In 2023, Ferrell brought the legendary prop with him for an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, which you can watch above.