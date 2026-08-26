You Won’t Catch These 6 Anti-AI Rappers Using Generative Tech Anytime Soon

It feels like all of our hip-hop legends are falling captive to the allure of AI. The collective defense is almost always the same, too. They’re either too jaded by the rapid development of technology or eager to get a quick check and save money. Dr. Dre thinks you’re not creative enough if you don’t love it. Timbaland has been at the forefront of investing in it. Will.i.am is fantasizing about potential rap battles with the medium. RZA, 50 Cent, the list is seemingly endless. Is there any artist that is actually staunchly against artificial intelligence?

For anyone looking for artists they don’t have to worry about using AI, we picked out six rappers that have been vocally against the technology.

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Six Rappers That Actually Don’t Like AI

Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator is arguably the most vocal in his stance against artificial intelligence. He hates the surveillance and the environmental impact.

Most recently, he called out anyone using the new Meta glasses that will let people record anything anonymously. “Anyone who uses these glasses is a real weirdo. These s**ts need to be banned. Ray Ban Meta who ever, I will continue to ‘complain’ about these,” he said in June 2026.

Ken Carson

Sometimes, the most blunt option is the best. Atlanta rapper Ken Carson shrugged online that all the songs made with AI have ended up sounding terrible anyway. The implications didn’t matter; the results just don’t add up. Given the shoddy quality of records made with it, it’s hard to argue with him.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat plainly called Tyga a ‘penis’ for utilizing artificial intelligence on his latest record $TARFACE. You certainly can’t call that positive.

Max B

Using AI just isn’t wavy in Max B’s eyes. He told Jason Lee that he’d only accept it for cleaning up mistakes in post-production. But the active art of making music? Keep it out of hip-hop. “When it comes to recording your music, or doing your music authentic, no. No AI… We’re trying to keep the game pure,” the Harlem MC said.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube has made it abundantly clear that anyone using AI with his work will have to face a lawsuit. “And I’m a sue the muthaf**ka who made it and the people and the platform who play it,” he said on the Full Send Podcast. It’s like a sample. Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay…I think AI is demonic [and] I think AI is going to get a backlash from organic people.”

DJ Quik

Cube isn’t the only West Coast legend vehemently opposed to the medium. DJ Quik called it a “total violation of culture” and said that he’d rather make something bad and human than sanitized and robotic.

“It’s appropriation. You can’t recreate somebody that’s still here doing what they do,” Quik explained. “That computer is not gonna have my nuances. I watch AI programs, and it mispronounces words. It ain’t ready yet. I’d rather have bad human material than AI material.”

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