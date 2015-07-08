Youandewan’s “Verloren” Is a Masterclass in Ocean Floor Crawling House

What do you get when you cross Yorkshire with Berlin?

Ewan Smith, AKA Youandewan, made that transpenine trip to the German city a few years back and he’s been releasing great music ever since. Having impressed with remixes of Midland, Maya Jane Coles, and Sei A, he’s gone on to drop smashers on labels like secretsundaze. It’s Will Saul’s AUS, however, that he’s most associated with, having put out a series of deep diving club dwelling EPs for the imprint.

The end of the month sees the release of Verloren, a succinct and sexy four tracker of ocean floor crawling house. We’ve got an exclusive stream of the EP’s title track here on THUMP and we’re really excited to share it with you. Listen below.

“Verloren” will be released by AUS on July 31. Head here to pre-order.

