You’d Better Believe We’re Posting the Lyric Video for Dolly Parton’s “Head Over High Heels”

Frequent visitors to Noisey.com (new look, same great taste!) will have noticed that we typically focus on what’s young and “hip” with little regard for the music of generations past. Well hold on to your horses, kiddos, because we’re going full throttle into Dollywood with the lyric video for Dolly Parton’s new song “Head Over High Heels.” It is very pink, very flowery, and gosh darn it you’re going to watch it because what other song this year features the line “I painted my lips red and my eyes like Adele”? None, because no one else would ever write that and God bless that. We all love Dolly. Watch the “Head Over High Heels” lyric video below.

