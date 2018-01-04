You’ll Have to Wait Another Year for the Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Season

Bad news, Game of Thrones fans: The show’s final season won’t be coming to HBO anytime this year, according to HBO.

On Thursday, the network officially announced the eighth and final season will drop in 2019, Variety reports. Shooting on the final six episodes started last October, and production is set to continue through the middle of 2018, which could contribute to the months-long delay. That whole multiple-decoy-endings thing probably doesn’t help it along, either.

Send a raven.#GameofThrones returns to @HBO for its eighth and final season in 2019: https://t.co/FpWV0O0L9i — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 4, 2018

That’s good news for anyone who’s been pretending to watch the show and needs to catch up after its last seven-episode season, and bad news for any of its superfans craving the show’s zombie dragons and incest drama. A record 16.5 million viewers tuned into the season seven finale last August, not to mention the folks who pirated the show more than a billion times last year.

HBO didn’t say when exactly GoT will be coming back in 2019 or hint at what we might be in for, only revealing that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik, will be directing the episodes, with Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill helping the showrunners write them.

If nothing else, the announcement makes an even stronger case that 2019 is going to be a solid year for TV, since we probably won’t be getting more Rick and Morty until then, too.

