You’ll Have to Win the Lottery If You Want to See LCD Soundsystem’s Surprise Shows This Weekend

Photo via Wikipedia

Read: James Murphy Made a New Song with Tennis Data

After a five-year hiatus, LCD Soundsystem is having a comeback this year with plans to release a new album and a headliner spot at several music festivals, including Coachella in April. But their first reunion show will happen even sooner, as today the band announced two surprise shows in New York’s Webster Hall over the weekend.

Videos by VICE

Don’t get too excited yet—you’ll need to enter a lottery just to win a chance to purchase tickets. People who already have three-day passes to Panorama festival, which will host the two surprise shows, automatically get a code to purchase tickets. Winners will be notified on Friday and can buy tickets on a first-come, first serve basis.

Since frontman James Murphy retired the band in 2012, he has led a campaign to install location-specific sounds into Subway turnstiles, collaborated with IBM to turn tennis matches into music, and opened a wine bar in Williamsburg.