Here’s How Young Afghans Really Feel About The U.S.-Taliban Peace Deal

Over the weekend, the Taliban said it would release 20 Afghan government prisoners, the first step in a peace deal signed between the United States and the Taliban in February. Back then, the United States was hopeful that the new deal marked the beginning of the end of 18 years of war.

Under the signed agreement, the US said it would withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, lift sanctions against the Taliban, and work with the United Nations to have it do the same. In exchange, Taliban leaders pledged to keep their areas of control free from extremist groups including al-Qaeda, as well as initiate intra-Afghan talks with politicians and civil society about a permanent ceasefire.

The Afghan government was not involved in the U.S.-Taliban peace talks, but the government – which is technically still at war with the Taliban – said it would be open to negotiations with the Taliban.

As a sign of goodwill, both sides agreed to a prisoner swap, wherein the Taliban would release 1,000 government officials they’ve been holding, while the Afghan government would release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. The Afghan government has since released 300 Taliban prisoners, paving way for the Taliban’s announcement that they would do the same.

It all sounds like good news, and a step towards the right direction, especially since Afghanistan has been plagued with civil and political unrest for more than 40 years. It began with a civil war in the 1970s between the mujahideen – Islamic guerrillas who later formed the Taliban – and the Afghan government, then intensified with American intervention following the September 11 attacks.

Since the 2000s, the U.S. and its NATO allies have been fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan. The conflict came at a heavy price, killing more than 2,500 American soldiers and 100,000 Afghans. It has since become the longest war in US history.

But people on the ground are not celebrating just yet. Will the landmark peace agreement under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump finally put an end to the conflict? How do young Afghans feel about this peace deal?

We spoke to young people in the capital Kabul, to get a sense of the sentiment in Afghanistan.

Abdul Zuhor, 25



We are hopeful for peace in Afghanistan. This is the wish of every Afghan and we are tired of this destructive war. We are expecting the U.S.-Taliban agreement to result in lasting peace since the Taliban want the U.S. to leave the country. I think the Taliban and the Afghan government together can maintain a stable country. I am really hoping for intra-Afghan peace dialogues.

I hope this is the time we fight with our wisdom instead of with guns against each other. Fighting with guns only left us dead bodies and a destroyed country. I hope Afghans across the country will have access to education as so many people are still deprived of this basic right. The Taliban said they are committed to negotiating with the Afghan government, its political leaders, and Afghan civil society, including women, but tensions are high since there is no specific clause in the peace deals to maintain women’s rights.

People are afraid of going back to domestic wars and losing the progress earned after the collapse of the Taliban. We young people are closely watching the intra-Afghan peace agreement to make sure we secure our rights. Women’s rights, freedom of speech and media, economic growth, and end of insurgency are our demands.

Sahar Mirzaie, 22

I believe the U.S.-Taliban agreement is a game with apparently one winner and the Afghan people have no significant role in such games.

We have no choice but to accept the U.S.-Taliban deal, even as our voices remained unheard. Our progress with women’s rights are at risk and I believe what we achieved during the past 18 years will be taken back from us upon the return of the Taliban.

Some are afraid that if the U.S.-Taliban peace deal is implemented, we Afghan women will lose many rights like education and our ability to work. When they were in power, the Taliban banned women from education and working and even mandated the wearing of a burqa. It was because of them that Afghan women were left behind in education and development.

With the Taliban’s lack of recognition of women’s rights, I believe the peace agreement will not benefit us at all. We Afghan women do not accept peace based on the demands of insurgent groups. The peace must be achieved based on the demands of the Afghans.

Saleha Soadat, 29

As an Afghan girl who has only known a life in war, I am happy that the U.S. has finally come to a conclusion to end the war in Afghanistan. But with the current intelligence war and interference of neighboring countries, it is hard to believe that the war will end here. The U.S.-Taliban peace agreement resembles a political deal, rather than a solid plan to bring peace.

Most Afghans believe that lasting peace with the Taliban requires substantial will, and implementation of the peace agreement is necessary to maintain peace. Afghan women will no longer tolerate Taliban rules as we did previously when women were prohibited from contributing to society.

I am not optimistic about the pledges made by the Taliban as the group broke promises during the Reduction in Violence (RIV) period and still carried out attacks. Many are concerned because the Taliban are affiliated with many other terrorist groups. The agreement will hopefully make the Taliban cut ties with other terrorist groups.

I am also concerned with the rapid withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan. The country is still experiencing continued Taliban insurgency. The international community does not seem interested in securing human rights, women’s rights and freedom of speech for Afghanistan, which would then fall on the Afghan government.

Fawad, 27

The young generation of Afghanistan are tired of the war. We need development and prosperity. I hope the Taliban would stop fighting for foreign actors, and join hands with other Afghans in bringing peace and development home.

Our neighboring countries interfering with Afghanistan, and Taliban insurgents working with Pakistan rebels, are challenges for peace in Afghanistan. Over the years, Pakistan sheltered the Taliban and sent insurgents to fight national and international troops here. Afghans have lost faith in Pakistan cooperating to bring peace in Afghanistan. I hope the agreement results in sustainable peace, creates jobs, paves the ground for education, and ends the violence across the country.