Young and Gay in Belgrade

The Serbian capital of Belgrade recently held its first gay pride parade in four years. The previous march in 2010 was marred by bloody clashes between anti-pride rioters and police, leaving 150 people injured.

Serbian nationalist groups amassed hundreds of their members ahead of the gay pride parade to protest LGBT rights and attempt to prevent the march. Fearing a repeat of the violence in 2010, several thousand anti-riot police and armored vehicles mobilized on the streets of the city in anticipation of this year’s procession.

Videos by VICE

VICE News was in Belgrade to monitor the anti-LGBT protests and meet members of Serbia’s gay community who were determined to defy the intimidation and march through the streets, regardless of the risks.