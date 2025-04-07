Young Bucks Return, Cost Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty

The Young Bucks are back in All Elite Wrestling, and they’ve aligned themselves with … Jon Moxley? The perplexing moment must mean that Matt and Nick have more up their sleeves that we’ll likely find out down the line when they ultimately ditch Moxley so the Death Riders universe can end once and for all. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, right?

Unfortunately, Swerve Strickland was collateral as he challenged Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Dressed in Static Shock gear head-to-toe, Swerve was the favorite to put this storyline to bed. He won the title a year ago at the same pay-per-view, so it’s rather storybook. Except that’s not what happened, thanks to the Young Bucks.

Young Bucks Finally Return to AEW

In a backstage clip before their extended hiatus, they were pictured shredding documents, though it’s unknown what was on them. Nonetheless, it wrote them off television for the foreseeable future. They had their own hostile takeover of AEW happening simultaneously, which Moxley mostly hijacked. An interesting nugget to the storyline is “Hangman” Adam Page involving himself. It’s no secret that he has a complicated relationship with The Elite (half of which threatened to suspend him last year).

His relationship with Strickland is equally as challenging, and as he navigates his psyche and tries to piece things back together, it may lead to some challenges for the Anxious Millenial Cowboy. From the closure of the pay-per-view, it sure seems like Hangman and Swerve will team against The Young Bucks at some point, maybe even at Double or Nothing.

There are many unknowns with this storyline direction, but one thing is true: the Young Bucks are back with unfinished business. That includes their other Elite stablemate, the AEW International Champion Kenny Omega. He defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Ricochet to retain the title earlier in the night.