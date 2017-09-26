Young Dolph Reportedly Shot in Los Angeles, Rushed to Hospital

UPDATE (9/27/17): KTLA reports that Young Dolph has undergone surgery and is in critical condition. Three men, one of whom has been detained, are listed as suspects in the shooting, though police are unsure if the man in custody pulled the trigger.

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Hollywood hotel, according to a report by KTLA. The 32-year-old was reportedly shot in the valet parking area of the Loews Hotel in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue around 1:12pm PST. Police are still in pursuit of the shooter, who was last seen in a gold Cadillac Escalade, LAPD officer Sal Ramirez told KTLA. According to the report, Dolph is in stable condition.

In February, Dolph was shot at 100 times in Charlotte on his way to a performance, but was fortunately spared due to a bulletproof vehicle. He made a track called “100 Shots” about the event and shortly after, fellow Memphis rapper Black Youngsta was arrested in connection to the shooting with two other men.

Noisey has reached out to Young Dolph’s reps for more details on the incident.

