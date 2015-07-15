Young Fan Runs on Pitch to Take Wigan’s Corner Kick

Wigan travelled to Altrincham for a pre-season friendly last night and played the Conference Premier side to a 1-1 draw. At a certain point in the match Wigan were awarded a corner kick and defender James Tavernier was set to do the honors. But, as you can see, a spritely young fan had other plans.

The video, uploaded by Wigan, starts off focused on the fan milling around just behind the goal and when he realizes what happens, he immediately makes a break for the corner of the pitch. He disappears for a bit, but then just as Tavernier is set to take the kick, the fan dashes in front and takes the kick himself. Tavernier was not having any of it.

Then someone off camera fired the ball back in the direction of the kid, who had already made his getaway.

