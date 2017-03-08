Young M.A. Floats on New Track, “Hot Sauce”

The success of Young M.A.‘s single “Ooouuu” has catapulted her to becoming New York City’s most nationally adored new artist. But besides the massive hit and a string of beat-jacking freestlyes, we haven’t heard many original songs from the Brooklyn rapper. Today, M.A. dropped a new single titled “Hot Sauce,” which showcases her witty bravado in a similar flow to what she uses in “Ooouuu.” In the song, she boasts “I’m in an Audi with some slippers and some socks on/ Doin’ 95 just to piss a cop off.”

In an interview with LA Leakers, M.A. announced that she will be releasing an EP titled Herstory at the end of March to hold fans over until her debut album, Her Story in the Making, comes out. Listen to “Hot Sauce” and watch our episode of Noisey Raps with Young M.A below.

