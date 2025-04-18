young-people-are-living-in-hotels-to-escape-shady-landlords-and-high-rent

Dodgy landlords, confusing leases, and massive deposits are driving young people in China to ditch apartments altogether. Instead, they’re opting to live full-time in hotels—and for many, it just makes more sense.

Hu Weiwei, a 24-year-old professional gamer, ditched renting in Tianjin after realizing a long-term hotel stay was not only less stressful—it was actually more affordable. “No deposit, no agency fees, and utilities are included,” she told Sixth Tone. Plus, there’s 24/7 AC, no cleaning chores, and surveillance cameras in the halls, which she says makes her feel safer living alone.

Her routine—sleeping in, ordering takeout, playing games, and working late online—fits seamlessly into the hotel lifestyle. She’s bounced between cities like Shanghai and Suzhou, and has no plans to go back to traditional renting anytime soon.

She’s not alone. According to Qunar, bookings for hotel stays longer than a month more than doubled last winter compared to pre-pandemic years, with the biggest spike among 25- to 30-year-olds. And this isn’t just about money—it’s about mobility. A wave of younger “migratory birds” is emerging, following in the footsteps of China’s retired snowbirds who head south to escape freezing winters. Now Gen Z is doing the same, choosing warm-weather cities like Sanya, Kunming, and Xiamen for long-term stays.

Compared to renting, hotel life can be surprisingly competitive. Hu said a shared apartment in Tianjin ran about 1,000 yuan ($140) a month, while a private place cost as much as 3,000 ($411). Her hotel? Just 2,500 yuan ($342) a month. No landlord texts. No hidden fees. And no fighting over dishes in a shared kitchen.

Hotels are leaning into it. Properties that once sat half-empty during off-seasons are now offering extended-stay deals, bundled laundry and food services, and even shuttle tours to win over long-term guests. “Compared with ordinary houses, these hotel apartments and B&Bs are often better decorated and have more complete services,” Qunar’s data team noted.

Casey Cheuk, who lives with her husband in a Marriott in Shanghai, calls it “light living.” They store non-essentials in a mini unit and use the hotel’s gym, restaurant, and skyline views like it’s their own home. “This lifestyle makes me pay more attention to the environment and the long-term value of things,” she said.

For China’s Gen Z, renting is out—hotel living is in.