Young Thug Enlists Future for New Song and Video “Money on Money”

Nearly six months after his release from jail, Young Thug returns with his latest single, “Money on Money.”

The track, which arrives alongside a music video directed by Kaito and Brendan O’Connor, features Future and production from Southside, Wheezy, Beatzbyrrose, Dez Wright, and 9jay. The visual sees Thugger and Future drive around a shipyard in a chopped-up luxury car that’s reminiscent of the one Jay-Z and Kanye West drove in their iconic “Otis” video.

“Money on Money” is expected to be the first single from Thug’s forthcoming album UY Scuti. The song arrives just over a week after Thugger announced the album, which has a rumored release date of May 9, on social media alongside the project’s cover art. “It’s time. Red planet,” he wrote on his Instagram story with a link to the official UY Scuti website underneath.

The song is the latest in Young Thug and Future’s endless array of collaborations. Since linking up for their 2017 joint album Super Slimey, the pair have appeared together on dozens of tracks, including “Tie My Shoes,” “Show My Chain Some Love,” “Money Train,” and “Georgia” (off 2018’s Superfly soundtrack), “Unicorn Purp” (from Future’s 2019 album The Wizrd), “Sup Mate” (off Thug’s 2019 album So Much Fun), 2020’s “Harlem Shake” and “Help Me Breathe,” 2021’s “Superstar” and “Peepin Out The Window,” 2022’s “For A Nut,” and 2023’s “Cars Bring Me Out,” among others.

Upon arrival, UY Scuti will mark Thug’s first post-jail release, while serving as the first full-length project the Atlanta rapper has dropped since 2023’s Business Is Business.

Young Thug was released from jail on October 31, 2024, after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in the YSL RICO trial and receiving a sentence of time served, plus 15 years of probation. At the time, the Barter 6 rapper had been incarcerated for over 900 days since his initial arrest in May 2022.

Check out the video for “Money on Money” up top, and stream the song now on all major platforms.