Young Thug Makes Series of Apologies Amidst Leaked Jail Phone Calls

Young Thug has been scrambling to try and fix things lately. Currently, social media accounts are leaking his jail phone calls, revealing a litany of his private conversations. A lot of it has been extremely messy, like calling GloRilla ugly or mocking acts like Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, Baby Keem, and Future. Moreover, it’s also put him in hot water with his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist. Consequently, Thug has been putting in over time to express his remorse to people he’s hurt.

Recently, Young Thug took to Twitter with a laundry list of apologies. Broadly, he addresses all of his leaked phone calls by pleading for their forgiveness. “To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD,” Thug says.

“Times like these is when my luvs ones are supposed to look at the good I did towards them then the ugly,” he writes in another post.

Young Thug Apologizes AFter Series of Leaked Phone Calls

When it comes to Mariah the Scientist, Thug pleads for people to be kind to her. He takes a level of ownership in his actions and wants to patch things up if possible. “My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever,” Young Thug writes. “Everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace.”

Lastly, when it comes to GloRilla, Thug notes the context of his prison environment. The space made him angry, frustrated, and depressed and says it made him lash out accordingly. “First of all, I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all,” Young Thug tells her. “I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

