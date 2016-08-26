Young Thug’s ‘No, My Name is JEFFREY’ Is Here and Have You Ever Seen Greater Artwork?

Young Thug has released his new mixtape No, My Name is JEFFREY and, honestly, have you ever seen greater cover art in your life? The answer is no, you have not. Thugger is on the front dressed like some sort of high fashion rap dutchess / human toilet roll cover and it is extremely becoming. The back is even more spectacular, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Featuring Gucci Mane, Quavo, Travis Scott, and Wyclef Jean, the mixtape marks a departure from his former alias. “I didn’t want my kids to grow up and call me ‘Thug,’” he explained at the album listening party in New York City last night. Also according to Thug, all of the songs are named after his idols. For example: “Kanye West”, “RiRi”, and “Harambe”. #RipHarambe.

No, My Name is JEFFERY is out now iTunes. You can preview it on Apple Music below.

Now, here’s the back:

Thank you for listening.