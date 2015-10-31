Young Thug’s ‘Slime Season 2’ Is Out Now!

Young Thug had really only just released the first Slime Season tape when he announced that another was forthcoming before year’s end a few weeks back, but if this sped up, Lil Wayne inspired stream of new music is what it takes to get out in front of the frustating leaks that plagued his output over the last year and retain a measure of control over his art, so be it. The new mixtape features our new favorite ATLien trading verses with Birdman, Rich Homie Quan (!), Yak Gotti, and others over beats by London on tha Track, Wheezy, Metro Boomin, Southside, and more. Stream Slime Season 2 below