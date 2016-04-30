Young Thug Shows “Texas Love” to Those Affected In Recent Flooding with His New Video

Young Thug has a lot of love for his community, and the people around him. Recently he made a video dedicated to his lost friend with “King Troup”, as well as a general Fuck Cancer anthem, aptly titled “F Cancer.” Last night he dropped a new video and track “Texas Love,” in dedication to those suffering at the hands of the recent floods in Texas. The video splices together footage of him rapping and getting hit by buckets of water, with shots of the devastation felt in the floods. Thugger’s motivations and moves always keep us on our toes, and that’s probably why he’s been so captivating.