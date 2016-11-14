Young Thug’s “Webbie” Video Is Out and He Really Does Have the Midas Touch

Unquestionably one of the best things recorded on an album this year is the outro of Young Thug’s “Webbie” where he talks about his watch. He describes how his Patek Phillippe glows green at night and when the sun hits it on the plane. Then he says he started using 14 percent of his brain. And that’s just the part of the song where he’s sort of mumbling.

“Webbie” is, like that watch, beautiful. It bends the language in new ways. It proves that, as Young Thug says, his touch is way different, that he’s got the Midas. It will make you feel like you are dancing around shirtless in a room holding a stack of hundred dollar bills in front of a table filled with snacks. Which, coincidentally, is what Young Thug does in the video, which is out right now, and which you should watch below, immediately, to remind yourself that this song fucking rules.

