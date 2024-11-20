Your Bathroom Breaks Will Never Be the Same, Now That ‘Final Fantasy 14 Mobile’ Exists

Final Fantasy 14 is the pinnacle of modern MMOs, and now? You can take those adventures on the go wherever you may roam. The novelty of a free-to-play Final Fantasy 14 Mobile sounds like a dream come true. While it may not be a one-to-one port of the full game, being able to experience this on a phone is something I never thought would be possible.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Chetus Jetus Can Now Experience 5G in ‘final fantasy 14 mobile’

While Final Fantasy 14 Mobile may be a standalone product, it’s an astonishing technical feat to get a game like this running on mobile devices. Sure, I’m not eager to see how quickly my hands are going to melt while running a massive raid and watching my framerate dissipate into a slideshow, but the fact that I can do it deserves kudos.

Videos by VICE

Final Fantasy XIV mobile revealed ffxivmobile.comTrailer www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1vk… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T02:21:17.091Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSky

With a global launch at an undisclosed date, we’ll need to wait to get our hands on this mobile port. But recently, MMOs have been getting quite a lot of attention on phones and tablets. Games such as Tarisland and Runescape have found quite a comfortable home on our portable devices. So, Final Fantasy 14 Mobile should fit right in.

It appears the main package of A Realm Reborn will be available to mobile players at the start. With more content seemingly coming down the pipeline. They’ve got to start somewhere! ARR provides hundreds of hours of content for players to lose themselves in, so it’s a great starting point. With many meaty expansions in the base game, it will only be a matter of time before this version gets that additional content.

If you’re eager to see what Final Fantasy 14 Mobile has to offer, or if you want to pre-register to earn some additional rewards once the game launches? Head to the official site. The fact that mobile devices are advancing at such a quick rate is terrifying to me. I would love the chance to play something like Final Fantasy 14 on my Switch, but phones are quickly overtaking the power of this hybrid device. Maybe the upcoming Switch 2 will have a version of FF14 that I can play on the go, at least.