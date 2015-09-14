Your Brain Probably Thinks These Lamps Are 3D

Move over, Aladdin—these new desk lamps from Studio Cheha are truly magical. The Tel Aviv-based design studio has created a series of 2D/3D LED lamps that resemble translucent three-dimensional lights through the use of a clever optical illusion.

Each lamp in the BULBING collection consists of a thick and sturdy sheet of acrylic glass, upon which a laser silhouette of a classic desk lamp is engraved. A number of detail lines etched in create the illusion of an extra dimension. Once you turn on the lamp, it’s like looking through the lamp into the luminous skeleton of its shade. And that, we think, is pretty cool.

It also goes quite well with crowdfunding. At the time of writing, Studio Cheha has raised more than $50,000 on Kickstarter (the target was $22,784). But with 32 days to go, if you have about $50 lying around, you can plant an optical illusion down on your bedside table.

Visit Kickstarter to pre-order your own 2D/3D lamp.

Via Lost At E Minor

A version of this article originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

