Your Favorite Records Are Now Old Enough to Drink: These 4 Pop-Punk and Emo Albums Are Turning 21 in 2026

It has been 21 years since 2005. This means that some of our favorite pop-punk and emo albums from that year are now old enough to buy their own booze. Let that sink in.

Frankly, it’s kind of wild how big a deal 2005 was for the scene when looking back on these records. For many fans, these records are tied to core memories, and now the albums and those reflections can share a drink. Scroll down for more!

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‘Commit This to Memory’ by Motion City Soundtrack

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Motion City Soundtrack’s debut album, I Am the Movie (2003), catapulted them into the pop-punk/emo scene in the early 2000s. But it was their sophomore effort, Commit This to Memory (2005), that really put them on the map.

Anchored by the hit single “Everything Is Alright”, Commit This to Memory is a strong example of where the scene was in the mid-2000s: upbeat and melodious, with sing-along choruses and suburban-punk energy.

This one is still fun to jam while throwing back some beers in the garage or sitting poolside.

‘All We Know Is Falling’ by Paramore

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Paramore became one of the most consequential bands of the pop-punk/emo scene, and it all started in 2005 when they released their debut record All We Know Is Falling.

Exploding onto the scene out of Franklin, TN, the band laid some solid groundwork for themselves with songs like “Emergency” and “Pressure”. After a couple of years of touring on that, and seeing the world, they reemerged with the follow-up, Riot!, and really began taking control of their fate.

It all goes back to that first project, which can now legally drink. My guess is it would be vodka-cran girlie.

‘From Under the Cork Tree’ by Fall Out Boy

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Having been scene darlings with a reputation for years, 2005 was a breakout moment for Fall Out Boy. Specifically, because of the juggernaut that was their second album, From Under the Cork Tree (2005).

I mean, “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Dance, Dance” were the first two singles off the album, and they were so big that they’re still widely played today. That album was a big part of pulling the pop-punk/emo scene out of the shadows and into the sunny world of mainstream music.

Even at 21, I think F.U.t.C.T. has a lot to enjoy, especially if you do so while sipping on an old fashioned.

‘A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out’ by Panic! At The Disco

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Not only was it one of the most significant emo/pop-punk releases of 2005, but Panic! At the Disco’s debut record, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, is also one of the most groundbreaking scene albums ever. It’s easily top three, for sure.

Launching literally only a year after the band formed, frontman Brendon Urie and company forged something so impactful in their teens that it continues to bring in new Panic fans. The song “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” alone is one of the biggest songs of its decade. Period.

In the light of mid-life adulthood, I do think I can reflect on the album as being very impressive for being written by a group of teenagers. While also recognizing that a lot of it feels incredibly immature, but not in a negative way. Just in a “yeah, you had lived practically no life at that point” kind of way.

Now, though, it’s lived quite a life and has more than earned itself a nice gin and tonic.