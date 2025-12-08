Your Girlfriend Lives Under the Sofa—This Week on VICE: Members Only

Don’t listen to the naysayers: the world today remains an endlessly fascinating place, full of people living a life so unknowable and alien to your own that a decade spent cramming existentialist literature and macrodosing psilocybin wouldn’t help you relate to it. Case in point: the consumer preferences of different nationalities when it comes to buying sex dolls.

A few days back, behind the paywall, VICE writer Arielle Domb spoke to ULoversDoll, a major Chinese vendor of these packaway silicone companions, to find out what separates Italians from Americans and the Japanese from the French when it comes to purchasing a lover who lives in the little storage hatch under your sofa.

“American customers are more likely to purchase unconventional designs, such as animalistic dolls or alien dolls,” Mr. Zhou Yi, a product development manager from the company, told us. “These have features that are not found in real humans.”

He also dove into the more granular variations of buying habits from state to American state, as well as revealing where these companies get their inspiration, and insisting that ULoversDoll don’t sell any products that possess childlike features—before Arielle pointed out a listing for a ‘small tits love doll’ pictured holding a teddy bear.

“Thank you sincerely for pointing this out,” said a spokesperson for the company, stepping in. “We truly appreciate you taking the time to bring this issue to our attention. Upon reviewing the product, we have immediately instructed our operations team to remove it from the site… Thank you again for holding us accountable—it genuinely makes our platform better.”

Find out more about the dynamics of this burgeoning new industry in the full story, Which Sex Dolls Do Different Nationalities Like?, available to read now.

Correction: This article originally stated that ULoversDoll’s products were plastic, when in fact the dolls are made from silicone or TPE material.