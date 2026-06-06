Your Guide to Having a Good Summer, Even When Everything Feels Horrible

Whenever I log onto social media, I’m constantly bombarded with conflicting content that either makes me want to do more with my life or lock my doors and never leave my bed.

A travel vlogger is boarding a plane to another country. Scroll. A business owner is rushing from one meeting to the next, barely finding time for lunch. Scroll. An influencer is getting ready for a big event or a late night out with their friends. Scroll.

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And then we have the other corner of the internet, where we learn of a new global health emergency or active conflict that spikes our cortisol through the screen. Oh, but don’t worry! Your next scroll will bring you an advertisement for a cortisol-lowering supplement you probably can’t afford, even though you’re busting your ass at work each day.

It’s no wonder we’re all exhausted, defeated, and craving some sort of escape. Hence why many people are seeking a more mindful summer this year. It’s the least we can do for our overwhelmed systems.

“In an age where many people are experiencing personal and professional burnout, people have been reevaluating their priorities and how they engage with their daily lives,” says Mandolin Moody, LMSW, DBT, CBT, REBT, of Gateway to Solutions. “With formal training in various behavioral practices, I have found that mindfulness practices throughout an often-busy summer season are highly effective in improving clients’ self-esteem, anxiety, mood concerns, social connection, and overall quality of life for many adults.”

Here are five therapist-approved tips for having a mindful summer.

1. Spend Time Outdoors

You don’t need to travel out of state to improve your mindfulness—you just have to get outside and into nature.

“Research has shown that when we mindfully engage with our outdoor environments, adults experience increased sense of connectedness, stress relief, and nervous system regulation, among other benefits,” says Moody. “Sitting or walking outdoors enhances the many benefits of traditional mindfulness practices, including attuning one’s focus, increasing gratitude, reflection, non-judgment, intentionality, and savoring one’s environment.”

This can be as simple as sipping coffee in the morning sun or going for a “mindful walk” as a form of meditation.

2. Reduce Your Screen Time

It’s hard to be mindful when we’re distracted by TikTok drama or doomscrolling on Instagram. While I’m certainly not suggesting you get rid of your social media apps entirely, cutting back and getting back into the “real world” can help you reconnect with yourself and your community.

This is especially important in the morning, as it will set the tone for the rest of the day.

“When possible, I encourage clients to limit their screen time as a fundamental practice for a mindful summer,” says Moody. “Refrain from checking your phone first thing in the morning, and resist the urge to turn to it to distract with emails, doomscroll through news headlines, or overstimulate your brain with social media. While it is a difficult habit for many to break, it is crucial to our mental and physical well-being to ensure we start our day mindfully and on the right foot (not with spikes in cortisol and other stress hormones).”

3. Listen to Your Body

When you’re more mindful in general, you can better pick up on your body’s signals. Do you feel drained by something or someone? Are you craving a protein-rich meal? Do you need more water? Are your muscles craving a good stretch?

“Learn to check in with your body and listen to its needs—whether it’s asking for physical nourishment, rest, movement, or emotional release,” says Moody.

Additionally, make sure you’re fulfilling your basic needs, like nutrition, movement, and sleep.

4. Practice Grounding Techniques

It might seem like “cliché” advice, but grounding techniques like journaling and meditating can increase your mindfulness, allowing you to check in with yourself and your emotions.

“There are also ways to integrate engagement and energy, including daily gratitude practices such as writing out three things you are grateful for or recalling three good things that happened the day prior,” says Moody. “Research shows that routine gratitude practices are linked to greater well-being, life satisfaction, and physical health.”

5. Appeal to Your Senses

One of the best—and, in my opinion, most enjoyable—mindfulness practices is appealing to your senses. Think: low lighting, sweet-smelling candles, freshly-baked, warm cookies on the countertop, soothing music in the background.

“For those who like to move through their days more slowly, a simple daily practice like slowing down with a cup of coffee, lighting a soothing candle, playing a favorite playlist, or spending quality time with a loved one can enhance quality of life through relaxation & sensory stimulation,” says Moody.