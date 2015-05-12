Your Guide to Movement Detroit 2015’s Most Underrated Talent

Movement Electronic Music Festival has taken on several monikers over the years and various people have had their hands in the organization and execution of the event—perhaps most notably, Detroit legends like Kevin Saunderson, Derrick May, and Carl Craig. Although the festival has passed through many, the festival’s focus has never veered from providing audiences with a look into the best musical talent Detroit has to offer. Now standing as one of the world’s top electronic music festivals, Movement launches into its fifteenth year with one of its most unique lineups yet, featuring both up-and-coming artists to pioneers in various genres. We’ve prepared a guide to help you navigate through the lineup and show you some of the most underrated artists playing Movement Electronic Music Festival 2015.

Rick Wilhite

Day: Saturday, May 23

Stage: Red Bull Music Academy Stage

Why: As the fourth member of the Detroit supergroup 3 Chairs, alongside the iconic Moodymann and legendary Theo Parrish and Marcellus Pittman, Rick Wilhite often flies under the radar. Although he keeps things relatively low-key, Wilhite has been producing since 1983 and was once the owner of Vibes, the now-closed record shop in Detroit. His past experience has bestowed him a wealth of knowledge of house and techno music—his huge respect for the craft of DJing and love for the music is not something to be missed.

Urban Tribe

Day: Saturday, May 23

Stage: Made in Detroit Stage Presented by THUMP: Detroit Love Showcase

Why: DJ Stingray’s moniker, whose real name is Sherard Ingram, has arguably some of the best selected techno sets in Detroit. The Urban Tribe moniker began with Ingram alone, but he since had help from several influential friends, such as Anthony ‘Shake’ Shakir, Kenny Dixon, Jr., and Carl Craig. If techno with a touch of electro and breakbeat is something you could be into, then you need to catch Urban Tribe.

Jay Daniel

Day: Saturday, May 23

Stage: Made in Detroit Stage Presented by THUMP: Detroit Love Showcase

Why: As one of the rising artists in the new generation of Detroit’s electronic music scene, Jay Daniel is proving to be a young producer to watch. His mother, Naomi Daniel, is the vocalist on “Stars” and “Feel the Fire” on Carl Craig’s label, Planet E. His Karmatic Equations EP on Kyle Hall’s Wild Oats music label is a beautiful blend of that lo-fi, deep Detroit sound.

Paula Temple

Day: Saturday, May 23

Stage: Underground Stage

Why: Paula Temple is the four on the floor techno goddess you’ve been waiting for. If her second release, “Deathvox,” on the UK label R&S in 2014 wasn’t enough to prove her status in the electronic scene, then her various sets at Tresor and Berghain should prove what she’s made of. It’s disputed that there aren’t enough women in techno as it is, but Paula Temple exemplifies that they are a force to be reckoned with. Let her set from Tresor do the talking.

Gabi

Day: Sunday, May 24

Stage: Movement Main Stage

Why: Frankfurt-born and Detroit-raised Gabi found love in electronic music early on and quickly sought out a pair of cheap turntables to teach herself to mix vinyl. Having performed at earlier Movement festivals, her DJ sets have a minimalistic dub techno chug with a melodic, deep-tech house feel that will keep you grooving.

Heathered Pearls

Day: Sunday, May 24

Stage: Made in Detroit Stage Presented by THUMP: Ghostly International Showcase

Why: Although ambient in production, the A&R of Detroit’s Ghostly International label—Heathered Pearls—has a way with DJ sets that allow him to seamlessly navigate through several genres. He is able to effortlessly tell a story with his sets that will have you dancing merrily through his early afternoon slot.

JETS (Jimmy Edgar & Machinedrum)

Day: Monday, May 25

Stage: Red Bull Music Academy Stage

Why: Jimmy Edgar and Travis Stewart (Machinedrum) both founders of Ultramajic label are JETS—these two names should not go unnoticed as they are both pillars of the current electronic music scene. Their upcoming EP The Chants, is said to be focused on the recording process of the album, as they experimented with bouncing pieces onto tape.

D.Wynn

Day: Monday, May 25

Stage: Made in Detroit Stage Presented by THUMP: Kevin Saunderson Presents Origins

Why: D.Wynn was the tour DJ for Kevin Saunderson’s late 80s house and techno group, Inner City. Truly a staple in Detroit Techno, he was also a resident DJ at the Detroit Music Institute—the man’s musical knowledge for the genre is extremely wide and definitely deserves to be danced to.