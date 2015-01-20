Your Horoscope Is Horrifying Thanks to These Illustrated Zodiac Nightmares

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project Germany.

Shortly before the beginning of the Year of the Goat in Chinese astrology, concept artist and illustrator Damon Hellandbrand published a fascinating reinterpretation of the signs of the zodiac. His dark illustrations, which visually fall somewhere between HR Giger illustrations and Silent Hill, show Capricorn, Libra, Aries, and the rest as sinister creatures that would fit as well in cautionary mythological tales as they would in modern horror movies.

According to an artist’s statement, the US-based artist was, as a teenager, inspired by the works of Boris Vallejo, Frank Frazetta, and Ralph McQuarrie, who is today considered the primary creative influence on the first three Star Wars films.

To create his new zodiac, Hellandbrand first draws his illustrations in several variations using pencil, then illustrates a final version with watercolors, acrylics or charcoal. Finally, he import the drawings in the Corel Painter program and transforms them into the fascinating digital masterpieces which you can admire here:

Taurus

Gemini

Libra

Leo

Virgo

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Sagittarius

Cancer

Capricorn

Visit Damon Hellandbrand’s website for more from the artist.

