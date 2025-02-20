‘YOUR HOUSE’ Is a Surreal, Gorgeous Narrative-Driven Puzzle-Thriller Combining All of My Favorite Genres

If I had to choose an underlying quality most of my favorite games of all time have, it’s “weird.” I love a well-polished AAA game, sure. But if I’m hungry for something more unique, experimental, and fun? The indies keep me nourished. Which is why today, I’m happy to shine a spotlight on what’s sure to be my next puzzle/thriller/narrative/escape room/novel(?) obsession: YOUR HOUSE.

YOUR HOUSE, first and foremost, smacks you in the mouth with its comic book/noir aesthetic. “Every frame a painting,” as cinema’s most forward-thinking and creative minds would say. Additionally, the game’s premise is unique in that it’s a series of escape rooms. But also, it’s an “interactive novel.” Oh, and a thriller. Yes, it’s an immensely ambitious title!

“A game you can read, a book you can play, YOUR HOUSE is a unique text-driven mystery game that seamlessly blends immersive, thriller-fiction with interactive escape-room-like puzzles, to tell a gripping story about the price of chasing your dreams,” a press release clarifies. “With hidden doors, secret rooms, mysterious objects, and underground passages to explore, players must read and solve intricate puzzles to unlock the house’s deepest secrets and uncover a truth that refuses to stay buried.”

‘your house’ hopes to blend video games and novels into one interactive masterpiece

Yes, yes, Visual Novels exist. But, that’s not the vibe of YOUR HOUSE. Here, developer PATRONES AND ESCONDITES has something more involved in mind. As someone who loves video games (obviously) and cracking open a compelling graphic novel? YOUR HOUSE may as well be catnip for me. It’s set to fully release on March 27, 2025, for the PC, iOS, and Android.

However, if you’re curious about what YOUR HOUSE has cookin’ ahead of time? You can download and play the demo right now on Steam here! So, get ready to bust out your magnifying glass and set your brain to “Ready to Think” because YOUR HOUSE will be one of 2025’s standout sleeper hits in an already packed year! My goal is to convert a batch of “normal” gamers into puzzle-loving geeks. All according to plan.