Members of Chumped and Elway Combine Forces, and It’s Your Loss

After beloved pop punk wunderkinds Chumped tearfully called it a day last year, guitarist Drew Johnson packed up and left New York for his home of Colorado. While there, he got to messing around musically with Tim Brown and Brian Van Proyen from Elway. Together with their friend Miles, who they say “hasn’t been in any bands you care about,” they put together an album under the name Your Loss. Despite admitting to having no talent and no ambitions and not being very likeable (that last one was me editorializing), they’ve put together a pretty damn solid eight songs for an album called Midlife Crisis Tropical Vacation.

We would tell you to listen to a song off of the album, but that would only be encouraging them. …Oh what the hell, go ahead and listen to the title track below. Have Your Loss play in your town. It’ll cost you drinks, though.

Videos by VICE

Midlife Crisis Tropical Vacation is out soon from Anchorless Records and you can pre-order the digital release right here.