Your Monthly Horoscope: April, 2017

Mercury retrograde is back again to ruin your life in April, and Venus is retrograde, too! A full moon in the sign of justice, Libra, arrives this month, as does the new moon in sensual (yet gluttonous) Earth sign Taurus. Read your in-depth monthly horoscope to see how all this will affect you:

Aries

Happy solar return—it’s your season, Aries! April is big for your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

Be gentle with yourself this month, Taurus. A fresh start is coming your way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Your ruling planet, Mercury, will retrograde this month. Take time to rest. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

April is a busy, social month for you. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

You’re ready for new experiences; April finds you reflecting on what moves you want to make next. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Your ruling planet, Mercury, will retrograde this month! Philosophical breakthroughs are on the way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Your ruling planet, Venus, is retrograde this month, pushing you to reconsider how you spend your days. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

April is a big month for your relationships, and you’re ready for a fresh start. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

April finds you wondering if you’re too busy to have fun. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Getting in touch with your roots and your community is major this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

April is all about communication and self-confidence. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

April is big for getting clear on self-worth and values. Read your monthly horoscope here.

