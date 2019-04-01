Your Monthly Horoscope: April 2019

Mercury retrograde is over, and a bright fresh start arrives with the new moon in Aries! We have a second full moon in Libra this year—a blue moon. Will it bring us the balance we crave?

Happy solar return, dear ram! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

Taurus season is around the corner! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Mercury retrograde is over: What does that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

A blue moon arrives this month, Cancer! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Will the sun in fellow fire sign Aries bring you luck? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Will life be less complicated this April? Read your monthly horoscope here.

A blue moon in your sign is here! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Are you ready to move forward from Mercury’s retrograde? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Will Aries season be all fun and games? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Break out your planner, your horoscopes are here. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Take a break from trying to contact aliens, and see what’s in store for you this April. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Celestial guidance has arrived! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.