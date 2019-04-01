VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Horoscopes

Your Monthly Horoscope: April 2019

By

April horoscope
Share:

Mercury retrograde is over, and a bright fresh start arrives with the new moon in Aries! We have a second full moon in Libra this year—a blue moon. Will it bring us the balance we crave?

Aries

Aries

Happy solar return, dear ram! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

Taurus sign

Taurus

Taurus season is around the corner! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Gemini

Mercury retrograde is over: What does that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Cancer

A blue moon arrives this month, Cancer! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Leo

Will the sun in fellow fire sign Aries bring you luck? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Virgo

Will life be less complicated this April? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Libra

A blue moon in your sign is here! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Are you ready to move forward from Mercury’s retrograde? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Will Aries season be all fun and games? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Break out your planner, your horoscopes are here. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Take a break from trying to contact aliens, and see what’s in store for you this April. Read your monthly horoscope here.

t

Pisces

Celestial guidance has arrived! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE