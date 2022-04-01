Your Monthly Horoscope: April 2022

April is one of the most magical months of the year, with the long-awaited meeting between expansive Jupiter and mystical Neptune taking place! Life may have some added sparkle this season—but remember to stay grounded and make decisions based on facts, not fantasies. This month opens with a lively new moon in Aries and ends with a solar eclipse in sensual Taurus, and there’s a full moon in the sign of balance, Libra, in the middle. What will this mean for your zodiac sign? Read your horoscope below to find out:

Aries

Happy solar return, dear Aries! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

It’s a powerful moment for self-exploration. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

You’re brewing a new dream for the future… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re finding a new path, dear Cancer! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

It’s an especially powerful time to connect with yourself. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

You’re freeing yourself from the past. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

It’s a big month in your partnerships! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

You’re ready for more love, pleasure, and celebration! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

It might be time to try something new… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re eager to get to the bottom of things! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

You’re on a new path, dear Aquarius. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

Are you still searching for where you fit in? Read your monthly horoscope here.