Your Monthly Horoscope: April 2023

It’s Aries season as April opens, and a rebalancing full moon in Libra takes place at the top of the month. Taurus season begins mid-April, just after a powerful solar eclipse in Aries, marking the start of a radical new beginning. Mercury retrograde strikes again, this time in focused, determined, and sometimes stubborn earth sign Taurus.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Happy solar return, dear Aries! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

It’s a powerful time to explore your psyche. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your interpersonal skills shine this season! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re fearless in the face of challenges. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your reach is growing… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Aries season brings you a fresh start, Virgo! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re connecting with others in a deep way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

It’s a productive time of year for you, little scorpion. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Romance and creative inspiration abound! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in Aries illuminates the home and family sector of your chart. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

It’s a productive time of year for you! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re in a season of abundance, little fish! Read your monthly horoscope here.