Your Monthly Horoscope: August 2019

Could it be? A month full of fun and unexpected thrills?

It’s true! The astrological line-up for August is divine, and much needed after the intensity of July’s eclipses and Mercury retrograde. A full moon in air sign Aquarius helps us cool down during fiery Leo season, and a new moon in Virgo lands at the end of the month. Read your horoscope below to see how this month will play out for you!

Videos by VICE

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Happy birthday, Leo—spoil yourself! But first, read your monthly horoscope here.

A new moon in your sign is on the way! Read your monthly horoscope here.

August is a transformative time for you, Libra! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Exciting shake-ups arrive this August! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet Jupiter ends its retrograde this August! Read your monthly horoscope here.

A slew of planets enter fellow earth sign Virgo this August, bringing big things your way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

A full moon in your sign arrives this August! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Uranus is active this August, bringing breakthroughs and exciting news! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet Mars enters Virgo, putting you in a productive mood—but you still have plenty of time to party! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet Venus makes some sweet connections this August! Read your monthly horoscope here.

With Mercury retrograde out of the way, things are finally starting to move forward. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Life’s much easier with eclipse season behind you! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.