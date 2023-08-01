VICE
Your Monthly Horoscope: August 2023

August opens with the sun in dramatic fire sign Leo, plus a full moon in cool air sign Aquarius. We can be reconnecting with our heart’s desires as Venus continues its retrograde in Leo, and a new moon in Leo takes place, inspiring a fresh start. The sun enters Virgo, marking the final weeks of the summer season.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo arrives, finding us analyzing, editing, and reconsidering things. Uranus, the planet of surprise and the unexpected, begins its retrograde before a blue moon in Pisces, the second full moon of the month, inspiring profound emotional release.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Aries

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

It’s a joyous season for you, Aries! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus sign

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re reconnecting with your past. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

It’s a season for connection! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re reflecting on abundance. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Happy solar return, Leo! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It’s a powerful time to explore your psyche… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Hope and possibility are in the air. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re in the spotlight, little scorpion! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

It’s a period of possibility… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re focused on fortune! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

It’s an exciting time for connection. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces:  February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re busy, busy, busy! Read your monthly horoscope here.

