Your Monthly Horoscope: December, 2018

Figures representing Sagittarius and Capricorn
Not going to lie, the first week of December sucks—people are pissed off and confused; we’re feeling lost under the darkness of the new moon. But the clouds part and the cosmic energy brightens to ensure a fun as hell December! Yes, we’ll all cry a lot during the full moon in Cancer, but that’s to be expected! The new year finds Mars in Aries and things will pick up after 2018, the year of retrogrades.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Happy solar return, Sagittarius! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Your birthday is around the corner! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Mercury is retrograde—but what does that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

What will the winter solstice bring you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aries

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars enters your sign! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus sign

Taurus

Welcome to Sagittarius season! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Gemini

Mercury is retrograde but you’re ready to start 2019. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Cancer

A full moon in your sign arrives this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Leo

The Sun, your ruling planet, is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde—what does that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus is done with this year’s retrograde—will December be a breeze? Read your monthly horoscope here.


Scorpio

Sweet Venus reenters your sign this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

