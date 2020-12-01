Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2020

An eclipse in adventurous fire sign Sagittarius finds us breaking out of old patterns this month, and new structures are being built in our lives as Saturn and Jupiter enter inventive air sign Aquarius. A full moon in Cancer helps us release big emotions. It’s a tremendous month for change!

Aries

This is an especially adventurous time of year for you, dear Aries! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

Taurus

You’re going through intense transformations. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

A radical change takes place in your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

There’s an especially emotional full moon this December, dear Cancer. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This season is all about your partnerships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Surround yourself with beauty and brightness, dear Virgo! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

This is a particularly busy month for your mind, dear Libra! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Love and money are important themes for you this season. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Happy solar return, dear centaur! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re making plans and setting boundaries. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

This is an especially social time of year for you, dear Aquarius! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re getting lost in love, dear Pisces. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.