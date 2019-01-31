Your Monthly Horoscope: February 2019

It’s Aquarius season, so we’re all supposed to be chill, right? Wrong! Mars and Pluto—the two planets of war—clash, and Mars also meets with explosive Uranus, meaning plenty of blow-ups will take place this month! Aquarius may be the coolest sign of the zodiac, but things are heating up. Will Pisces season be more go-with-the-flow? You’ll just have to read your horoscope below to find out:
Aquarius
Happy solar return, Aquarius—there’s a new moon in your sign this February! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Pisces
It’s nearly your season, dear Pisces! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aries
Your ruling planet Mars is acting up this February! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Taurus
Mars enters your sign this February, Taurus—are you ready to take action? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Gemini
Your ruling planet Mercury is busy this February—what does that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Cancer
The eclipses are behind us, Cancer, but plenty of excitement lies ahead. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Leo
Grab your planner, Leo, because this February is going to be action-packed! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Virgo
There is a full moon in your sign, Virgo—what does that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Libra
Aquarius season is usually a fun time you, Libra—but drama is in store this year! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Scorpio
Both your ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, square off this month—drama! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Sagittarius
February is a short month—but we have plenty to talk about in your astrological forecast! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Capricorn
Will you be the GOAT this February? Read your monthly horoscope here.
