Your Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Aquarius season started on January 20 and continues until Pisces season begins on February 19. The new moon in Aquarius on February 8 represents radical social change and politics as it squares off with Uranus, the planet of revolution.

There’s a grounding full moon in earth sign Virgo on February 24. Love planet Venus meets Mars, the planet of willpower, in Aquarius, beginning a new cycle in how we pursue our values.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Pay attention to parts of yourself that fly under the radar. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re motivated to reach your highest potential as Venus meets Mars. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

The full moon resolves or ends issues in your private life. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Consider how you cope with changes as the sun moves through your chart’s house of rebirth. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Affection is contagious around February 24’s full moon. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Calculated changes to your lifestyle begin with the new moon in Aquarius. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Your creative and artistic powers flow when Venus enters Aquarius. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Family relationships are transformed as Venus meets with Pluto. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

This month’s full moon reveals your legacy. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

This Aquarius season, you’re fighting for financial stability, despite the chaos. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Venus and Mars meet in your sign, igniting a creative spark. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re open about your secret desires during the full moon. Read your monthly horoscope here.